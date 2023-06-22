Sign up
Previous
Photo 539
Favorite Spot
Took a hike to Hidden Lake today, then walked through the village with a friend. I found my favorite spot. If you look closely, you can see two blue Adirondack chairs on the left side of the stream. A beautiful place to relax and enjoy a sunny day.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
539
photos
26
followers
31
following
147% complete
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd June 2023 6:34pm
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scene, that water looks so refreshing.
June 23rd, 2023
