Favorite Spot by 2022julieg
Photo 539

Favorite Spot

Took a hike to Hidden Lake today, then walked through the village with a friend. I found my favorite spot. If you look closely, you can see two blue Adirondack chairs on the left side of the stream. A beautiful place to relax and enjoy a sunny day.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Julie

My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene, that water looks so refreshing.
June 23rd, 2023  
