First Ride by 2022julieg
First Ride

Pebble had a day of firsts-the neighbors had a tree crew in with loud saws and big trucks, she met many family members and neighbors, had a vet appointment, and went on her first golf cart ride!
30th June 2023

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
