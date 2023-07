It’s Been a Week

We picked up our pup, Pebble, one week ago. It’s been exhausting but awesome. She has a fun little personality, is scary smart, and loves her snuggles. She thinks she is a lap dog, and that’s great now. Maybe not so great when she is full grown! She knows her name, to ring the bell to go out, to sit, to come, to fetch, to play tug, and is learning to walk with the leash. She loves to be outside. She has brought us much joy and fills our hearts.