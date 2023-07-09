Previous
Home by 2022julieg
Photo 556

Home

A dog on the porch makes my house feel like home. It will be fun to see how big she gets. 🙂 (She should be between 20-30 lbs)
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise