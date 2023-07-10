Previous
Nightly Paw Check by 2022julieg
Nightly Paw Check

Every night Pebble lays in my lap and I check for awns (grass seeds) caught in her paws. If time, I also brush her at this time. She always falls asleep during the check and brush.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
Photo Details

