Sit, Stay, Play

For documentation…In the three weeks we have had Pebble, she has learned sit, down, place, and tug. She rings the bells on the door to go outside, and is working on stay. Thankfully, she has slept the last three nights in her crate (after moving it to our bedroom). Now..if you have any hints on separation anxiety please share! We have tried so many things and read so much, but she still cries for hours if we leave her.