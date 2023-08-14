Sign up
We Met Millie
A neighborhood meetup of some of my favorite dogs. Olive, the sweet old black lab, Millie the three year old goldendoodle, and of course, Pebble. I normally wouldn't do a leash meet up, but Millie is so sweet.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Julie
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
365
iPhone 13 Pro
14th August 2023 11:14am
pebblethepup
