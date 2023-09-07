Previous
“Please May I Have a Treat?” by 2022julieg
Photo 616

“Please May I Have a Treat?”

nf-sooc-2023-I so want to crop this photo. Pebble looked so cute and I grabbed my camera for a quick snap-totally missed arranging in the frame…and with a puppy, there is no second chance-she moves too fast!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise