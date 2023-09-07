Sign up
Previous
Photo 616
“Please May I Have a Treat?”
nf-sooc-2023-I so want to crop this photo. Pebble looked so cute and I grabbed my camera for a quick snap-totally missed arranging in the frame…and with a puppy, there is no second chance-she moves too fast!
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
Julie
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Tags
pebblethepup
nf-sooc-2023
