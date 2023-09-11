Previous
Lilacs in September by 2022julieg
Photo 620

Lilacs in September

nf-sooc-2023 It’s always such a shock to see lilacs blooming on my bush in September. I just noticed a fall bloom happening last fall. I wonder if it has happened every year we lived here and I just didn’t notice?
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Lisa Brown
feels very springy with those cheery and vivid flowers
September 11th, 2023  
