nf-sooc-2023 Annual? by 2022julieg
Photo 622

nf-sooc-2023 Annual?

Another of my “annual” plants I put in my garden years ago. It seems to be a perennial because it has come back every year. We love the bold color.
13th September 2023

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
