nf-sooc-2023 Recovery

Pebble’s spay day was yesterday. She seems to do much better with the soft donut vs. the cone. She isn’t happy about either!
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas.
