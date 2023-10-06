Previous
A New Favorite Spot by 2022julieg
We are giving Pebble more access to the whole house, and she has discovered a new favorite spot. This image brought back memories of my beloved Kosmo, who slept in that spot every day.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Julie

