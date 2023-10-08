Previous
Sunday Dinner a Little Different by 2022julieg
Sunday Dinner a Little Different

We went to the kid’s apartment for a pizza dinner and then spent time together on the rooftop. A fun change to Sunday night dinners.
8th October 2023

Julie

@2022julieg
Julie
