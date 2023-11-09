Previous
Fallen Beauty by 2022julieg
Photo 679

Fallen Beauty

The beautiful trees outside my office were bare of leaves today…all had fallen over night.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
a beautiful carpet
November 10th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise