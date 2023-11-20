Previous
Sofa Snuggles by 2022julieg
Photo 690

Sofa Snuggles

Ended the day feeling 90% normal! Looks like I can go back to work tomorrow 🙂. Next year, I’ll be sure to get the booster shot!!
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise