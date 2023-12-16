Previous
Childhood Food by 2022julieg
Childhood Food

A grilled cheese and tomato soup were often what was for lunch as a child. I still love it. (It’s also the only photo I took today!)
Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
