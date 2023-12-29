Previous
Yes by 2022julieg
Photo 729

Yes

This is my future daughter-in-law and her mom. As a mom of boys, I was so thrilled to be invited as mother-of-the-groom to be part of this special shopping trip. And, she said yes to the dress!!
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
199% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise