Previous
Saying Goodby by 2022julieg
Photo 737

Saying Goodby

Today we had the service for my sister, so all the family was at my house afterwards. So glad to have my brothers.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I am so sorry for your loss, Julie. I hope that having the family come together will help in your time of grief.
January 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise