Previous
Heavy Load by 2022julieg
Photo 793

Heavy Load

Pebble found this stick and carried it the last half-mile on our walk. Not sure why she loved this one so much, but she brought it up and placed it on our porch.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise