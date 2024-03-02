Sign up
Photo 793
Heavy Load
Pebble found this stick and carried it the last half-mile on our walk. Not sure why she loved this one so much, but she brought it up and placed it on our porch.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
