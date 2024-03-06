Previous
Light and Shadows by 2022julieg
Photo 797

Light and Shadows

Representing life lately. Days are full of both sunshine and shadows since December.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise