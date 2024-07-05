Previous
Window Seat by 2022julieg
Photo 918

Window Seat

Pebble spends 80% of her time sitting on this window seat, watching.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
251% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
i like your window shots; one day i will paint one of them. aces!
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise