Photo of a Photo

This is a treasure from 2015 when I got my first good camera. I talked my mom and sisters into posing for me, set the timer, and jumped in the photo. I remember it took us several tries with lots of laughter (we didn’t do serious very well!), but I was happy with the result. Now, I am thrilled to have this photo -my mom and sisters have all passed, and coming across this photo today was a treat. What sweet memories a photo brings.