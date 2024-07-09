Previous
Neutral by 2022julieg
Photo 922

Neutral

I love color-hot pink, deep purple, bright aqua blue, brilliant summer greens…but my bedroom is currently all neutral. And, surprisingly, I love it. It feels like a calm oasis in a time of my life that has been crazy and stressful.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise