New Carpet by 2022julieg
Photo 928

New Carpet

Today the basement carpet was replaced and the old carpet upstairs and on the stairs was taken out. New carpet comes tomorrow. Poor Pebble didn’t get a nap with all the noise today.
16th July 2024

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas.
