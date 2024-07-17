Previous
Carpet is Done by 2022julieg
Photo 930

Carpet is Done

The carpet replacement is done, now it’s time to put everything back. A big job! Pebble is enjoying the fact that all the workers have gone home and she has her house back!
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise