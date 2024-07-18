Previous
Next
Man and His Dog by 2022julieg
Photo 931

Man and His Dog

Pebble waits impatiently every evening at 5 for E to get home and spend time on the porch with her.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise