Photo 931
Favorite Spot
Early morning walks on my days off are a pleasure. This scene is the same, but sunrise makes it ever changing.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th July 2024 6:37am
Beverley
ace
Divine colours…beautiful way to begin your day
July 20th, 2024
