Favorite Spot by 2022julieg
Favorite Spot

Early morning walks on my days off are a pleasure. This scene is the same, but sunrise makes it ever changing.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Beverley ace
Divine colours…beautiful way to begin your day
July 20th, 2024  
