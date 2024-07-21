Sign up
Photo 932
The Road
We live just outside of our town. This road Pebble and I often take for our walks is between a golf course and a large rural property with just one home. Always beautiful.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Julie
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
