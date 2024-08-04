Previous
A New Day by 2022julieg
A New Day

I really wish I were on the beach this summer, but my Kansas sunrises have been spectacular!
Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very beautiful!
August 5th, 2024  
