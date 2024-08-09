Sign up
Photo 953
Morning Walk
Not sure you can see it, but the crane in the pond is in the same spot every morning. I always feel like we interrupt his morning when we get close and he flies away.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
