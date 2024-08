The Old Guy and His Dog

My husband was telling me yesterday that he thought the young guys on the golf course would identify him as “the old guy with his dog”. We certainly don’t feel old, but I remember when I was 25, 60 seemed very old! Eric and Pebble go for rides every day the weather cooperates, and Pebble will happily ride along when Eric plays nine holes. This is a common site on our golf course.