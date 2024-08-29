Previous
Pictures are Back! by 2022julieg
Photo 973

Pictures are Back!

We received the wedding photos! Of course, I have lots of pictures with my son who was the groom, but very thankful for this one with my other son.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Carole G ace
You look very glamorous Julie, love the colour of your dress
September 8th, 2024  
