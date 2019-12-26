Sign up
Photo 1345
Batteries not Included
Eight sets of lights, two batteries in each, so over the Christmas period means 16 batteries in total.
Naature's decorations came from the garden; glass, wooden and ceramic ones reused over many years stored in the loft, so all-in-all a very green, eco Christmas.
All coming down soon.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2102
photos
160
followers
100
following
368% complete
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
706
1340
1341
1342
707
1343
1344
1345
Tags
no clever tag for this
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Lovely shots of your beautiful light decorations, love the two bottom right ones.
December 26th, 2019
Anne
ace
That all looks beautiful!
December 26th, 2019
