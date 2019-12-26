Previous
Next
Batteries not Included by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1345

Batteries not Included

Eight sets of lights, two batteries in each, so over the Christmas period means 16 batteries in total.

Naature's decorations came from the garden; glass, wooden and ceramic ones reused over many years stored in the loft, so all-in-all a very green, eco Christmas.

All coming down soon.



26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana Ludwigs ace
Lovely shots of your beautiful light decorations, love the two bottom right ones.
December 26th, 2019  
Anne ace
That all looks beautiful!
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise