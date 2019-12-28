Previous
Lobster Pot Tree - From The Sea by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Lobster Pot Tree - From The Sea

Did patrol boat for the Slipper Shiver today, as weather forecast was for calm and dry, I took big camera with me.

This is the Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club (ESSC) and the lobster pot tree as we were motoring away from the quay.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
