Inspired Vision

Brent challenged me to take a photogaph of somethig that inspires me. As many of you know I'll point and click my camera at anything.
Since April I've been following the A Year With My Camera course (Google it, it's brilliant!) and this has inspired me to learn how clever cameras are, given me a rounded view of composition and stretched me a lot (and gone a long way to convince me processing aint cheating!!)
I thought just taking a photo of the (optional) work books would be a tad lazy, and I was interested to see how much my glasses do magnify.