Photo 1408
I think I'll moult just here
Olive is classed a 'tabby with white' (socks)
This is for mundane-socks, 50 week challenge pet portrait( didn't do last week as no kingfisher!), six word story and of course flash of red.
Quick tablet shot, not feeling it for the d-SLR
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
0
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2192
photos
161
followers
95
following
385% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-T713
Taken
27th February 2020 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
mundane-socks
,
52jr20
,
for2020
,
sixws-102
,
apmar20
,
52wc-2020-w9
