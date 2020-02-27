Previous
Next
I think I'll moult just here by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1408

I think I'll moult just here

Olive is classed a 'tabby with white' (socks)

This is for mundane-socks, 50 week challenge pet portrait( didn't do last week as no kingfisher!), six word story and of course flash of red.

Quick tablet shot, not feeling it for the d-SLR

27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise