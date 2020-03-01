Previous
Rainbow Month Starts by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Rainbow Month Starts

Not managed a decent pink shot for start of rainbow month yesterday; so cheating a little bit.

Camera club tonight, guest speaker talking about the philosophy and mechanics of long exposure. We had a play with the light sabres - with and without ND filters.
Photo Details

