Photo 1411
Rainbow Month Starts
Not managed a decent pink shot for start of rainbow month yesterday; so cheating a little bit.
Camera club tonight, guest speaker talking about the philosophy and mechanics of long exposure. We had a play with the light sabres - with and without ND filters.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016
2197
photos
162
followers
95
following
386% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
2nd March 2020 9:28pm
Tags
rainbow2020
