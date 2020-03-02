Sign up
Photo 1411
Red Pepper
A week of macro fruit and veg- I might need to cheat on the blue one as theyre usually purple!
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
3
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
2nd March 2020 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2020
Anne
ace
Great macro Jackie, love the detail of the seeds
March 2nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Good start
March 2nd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Brilliant, jealous ;)
March 2nd, 2020
