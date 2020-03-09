Previous
Red Haiku by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Red Haiku

Wind a bobbin up,
Life's too short to thread needles,
I don't like sewing.

@haskar said she once set herself the challenge of a month of haikus, composed in English- not her first language.

I'll give a week of these silly poems a go!
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Diana
that is a pretty thick thread, needs a big eye ;-)
March 9th, 2020  
summerfield
pretty brilliant haiku, i should say. aces!
March 9th, 2020  
