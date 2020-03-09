Sign up
Photo 1419
Red Haiku
Wind a bobbin up,
Life's too short to thread needles,
I don't like sewing.
@haskar
said she once set herself the challenge of a month of haikus, composed in English- not her first language.
I'll give a week of these silly poems a go!
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
Tags
for2020
Diana
ace
that is a pretty thick thread, needs a big eye ;-)
March 9th, 2020
summerfield
ace
pretty brilliant haiku, i should say. aces!
March 9th, 2020
