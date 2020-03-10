Previous
Orange Haiku by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1420

Orange Haiku

Burning bright hot flame,
Sterile area all around,
Best to wash hands though!




10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four.
389% complete

Photo Details

