Photo 1424
Indigo Haiku
Lavender is blue,
Violets are indigo,
Bluebells are purple!
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Tags
rainbow2020
