Something to Do?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1430

Something to Do??

Learn Photoshop/Affinity
Build Eiffle Tower out of cocktail sticks
Construct a yacht.

I've set up a WhatsApp group with neighbours to meet in street. Bring our own coffee, biscuits and chairs. Sit on pavement/ in road and be socially distancedly social.

20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

JackieR

jackie edwards ace
Great idea!
March 20th, 2020  
