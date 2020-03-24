Sign up
My Way
Saw this in Practical Photographer. But, just like when I'm cooking, I didn't have quite right ingredients, so recipe was adapted and I did it my way.
Best of many attempts to photograph it, and to then process it.
A threefer!
24th March 2020
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
52jr20
rainbow2020
songtitle-61
didnt do on my own my handsome knowledgeable assistant advised
52wc-2020-w13
Diana
I love it, gorgeous sheen on the tulip and lovely textures.
March 23rd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
it's lovely!
March 23rd, 2020
Sally Ings
Beautiful. It's as if it's breaking free
March 23rd, 2020
