My Way

Saw this in Practical Photographer. But, just like when I'm cooking, I didn't have quite right ingredients, so recipe was adapted and I did it my way.

Best of many attempts to photograph it, and to then process it.

A threefer!
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Diana ace
I love it, gorgeous sheen on the tulip and lovely textures.
March 23rd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's lovely!
March 23rd, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful. It's as if it's breaking free
March 23rd, 2020  
