I'm Now a Super-Judge!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1434

I'm Now a Super-Judge!!

I've been a judge for 500 words for five years now, and every year I take on extra stories to be judged.

This year I will have read 48, and the quality has been very high; I wouldn't be surprised if one of mine is a finalist or even the winner!!
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

