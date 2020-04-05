Sign up
Photo 1446
Balanced on a Kinife Edge
On Sundays (unless I forget) I'm planning to do my cutlery shot 'In the Style of..' and today this is in the style of Chris
@cjphoto
.
Thank you for all your lovely comments on my first week of 30 days of cutlery. I'm hoping the puns will cotinue to amuse you.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
396% complete
Tags
30-shots2020
Sally Ings
ace
This is so creative
April 5th, 2020
