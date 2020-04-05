Previous
Balanced on a Kinife Edge by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Balanced on a Kinife Edge

On Sundays (unless I forget) I'm planning to do my cutlery shot 'In the Style of..' and today this is in the style of Chris @cjphoto.

Thank you for all your lovely comments on my first week of 30 days of cutlery. I'm hoping the puns will cotinue to amuse you.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

