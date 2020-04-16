Previous
Who Can Resist Freshly Baked Bread? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1457

Who Can Resist Freshly Baked Bread?

Annie challenged me to find an unusual piece of cutlery and photograph it as it is meant to be used.

Butter knives are an unusuality these days, these belonged to His grandparents and come out to play when we have guests and it's the cheese board course.



Photo Details

JackieR ace
@annied here you go Annie, I have another couple of pieces of unusual, old, cutlery which I'll attempt to showcase over the next couple of days.

I try a couple of shots with the butter on the knife, spreading the butter, but it looked really quite yucky, so I polished it off to make the knife the star of the photo.
April 16th, 2020  
Annie D ace
what a great image - love the PoV and I can almost smell the bread :)
April 16th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@annied Good Morning!! Thank you so much, I'm just finishing eating that slice with Marmite on it!!
April 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Absolutely LOVE Marmite and butter on toast! Shopping today for my parents and hoping there will be some bread flour out there.....
April 16th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond your fabulous focus has definitely made the knife the star :)
April 16th, 2020  
JackieR ace
@casablanca don't hold your breath!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We looked in three supermarkets yesterday between us, none! Won't do me any harm to go bread free for a while I suppose (i just don't like shop bought plastic stuff!)
April 16th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I've seen others post the most delicious and soft bread! Am in total awe! And I have a beautiful butter knife!
April 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I'm allergic to soya and it is in most packet breads. There is only one in Sainsbury and one in M&S that don't have any in that I have found in the fresh section, but often not there. My parents always make their own - have for decades now - but running out of flour agghh!!
April 16th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Nothing better than warm bread out of the oven.
April 16th, 2020  
