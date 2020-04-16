Sign up
Photo 1457
Who Can Resist Freshly Baked Bread?
Annie challenged me to find an unusual piece of cutlery and photograph it as it is meant to be used.
Butter knives are an unusuality these days, these belonged to His grandparents and come out to play when we have guests and it's the cheese board course.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2268
photos
166
followers
91
following
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
theme-perspectives
,
30-shots2020
,
sixws-104
,
get-pushed-403
JackieR
ace
@annied
here you go Annie, I have another couple of pieces of unusual, old, cutlery which I'll attempt to showcase over the next couple of days.
I try a couple of shots with the butter on the knife, spreading the butter, but it looked really quite yucky, so I polished it off to make the knife the star of the photo.
April 16th, 2020
Annie D
ace
what a great image - love the PoV and I can almost smell the bread :)
April 16th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@annied
Good Morning!! Thank you so much, I'm just finishing eating that slice with Marmite on it!!
April 16th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Absolutely LOVE Marmite and butter on toast! Shopping today for my parents and hoping there will be some bread flour out there.....
April 16th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
your fabulous focus has definitely made the knife the star :)
April 16th, 2020
JackieR
ace
@casablanca
don't hold your breath!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We looked in three supermarkets yesterday between us, none! Won't do me any harm to go bread free for a while I suppose (i just don't like shop bought plastic stuff!)
April 16th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I've seen others post the most delicious and soft bread! Am in total awe! And I have a beautiful butter knife!
April 16th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I'm allergic to soya and it is in most packet breads. There is only one in Sainsbury and one in M&S that don't have any in that I have found in the fresh section, but often not there. My parents always make their own - have for decades now - but running out of flour agghh!!
April 16th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Nothing better than warm bread out of the oven.
April 16th, 2020
