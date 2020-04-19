Do You Fancy A Little Smackerel?

Annie challenged me to find an unusual piece of cutlery and capture it doing what it should do. When I cleaned out my cutlery drawer I found the hunny pourer.



Sunday is my day this month to be inspired by (and have a go at copying) the style of a 365er I follow. Today it's Vikki's turn!



This is also a six word story, using a quote of Pooh Bear's.



