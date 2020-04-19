Sign up
Photo 1460
Do You Fancy A Little Smackerel?
Annie challenged me to find an unusual piece of cutlery and capture it doing what it should do. When I cleaned out my cutlery drawer I found the hunny pourer.
Sunday is my day this month to be inspired by (and have a go at copying) the style of a 365er I follow. Today it's Vikki's turn!
This is also a six word story, using a quote of Pooh Bear's.
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
PENTAX K-70
18th April 2020 1:04pm
getpushedjackier
30-shots2020
technique-foodstories
sixws-104
get-pushed-403
wish i had bought posh or local hunny not that essential stuff from that posh shop!!
JackieR
ace
@annied
thank you so much for linking your challenge to me with my month of cutlery. I'd NEVER have used this otherwise.
April 19th, 2020
Annie D
ace
You're welcome and what a wonderful set up...I have a couple of honey pourers - I must put them back into service 😄
April 19th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
Beautiful set up!
April 19th, 2020
