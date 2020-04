Two Ways to Crack an Egg

Contining my theme of cutlery, alternating high and low key and learning what my camera does and not swearing at Eff-inity processing.



I wish now I'd had the egg in the foreground but got sort of sidetracked to redo it after viewing on screen. Whilst eating my props, I broke a back molar tooth. Advice from dentist - use a clean nail file to remove sharp bits and painkillers when they become necessary.