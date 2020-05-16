Previous
Inspired By (copied from?) Two Ks! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Inspired By (copied from?) Two Ks!

Katy and Koalagardens have both posted fabulous dandelion clocks recently.

When I saw Katy's fabulous half seed-head I thought it would go well with a half moon (honestly, I dd!) and Katy then did that- brilliantly.

KG has posted beautiful selective focal point dandelion clocks,and that inspired me to experiment with macro-tubes and changing the aperture today.

I then combined thier photos to my version for a halfnhalf!!
16th May 2020

JackieR

JackieR
Kute kombination......just adding to the K's here! Rather a fun idea
May 16th, 2020  
Babs
What a great result and good you got inspiration from Katy and Katrina.
May 16th, 2020  
