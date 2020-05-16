Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1487
Inspired By (copied from?) Two Ks!
Katy and Koalagardens have both posted fabulous dandelion clocks recently.
When I saw Katy's fabulous half seed-head I thought it would go well with a half moon (honestly, I dd!) and Katy then did that- brilliantly.
KG has posted beautiful selective focal point dandelion clocks,and that inspired me to experiment with macro-tubes and changing the aperture today.
I then combined thier photos to my version for a halfnhalf!!
16th May 2020
16th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2322
photos
173
followers
95
following
407% complete
View this month »
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Latest from all albums
1483
1484
1485
774
1486
775
1487
776
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf20
,
theme-botanical
,
halfmay20
,
wonder by end of month i'll get righ thalf and half for may tag?
Casablanca
ace
Kute kombination......just adding to the K's here! Rather a fun idea
May 16th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a great result and good you got inspiration from Katy and Katrina.
May 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close