Echinops

I love these round thistley flowers, mainly because they thrivve on wholesale neglect, are purple and insects adore them too.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

JackieR

April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Shutterbug ace
Many reasons to enjoy them. Lovely shot with very nice details.
June 5th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Amazing structure in natural world
June 5th, 2020  
